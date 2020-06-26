GAELS TALES | Robert Coyle selects his John Mitchel's and Louth all-time XVs

Club

John Mitchel’s.

First memory of your club

The MacArdle Cup final in 1990 against Louth Village played in thick fog in ‘Talentstown’.

Biggest rivalry

Sean McDermott’s and Westerns.

Why?

Local rivals; we seem to be playing each other forever and the games tend to get a little heated. There has been a fair share of red cards down through the years but we shake hands afterwards and it’s forgotten about; the way it should be.

Behind the scenes hero

There has been great work done by a lot of the committee members behind the scenes; a team effort, but I would have to say James Halpenny does an unbelievable amount of work. He lives and breathes the John Mitchel’s and Louth GAA, and, indeed, GAA in general. He’s very passionate about the game.

Most memorable win

The championship and league double in 1998. Both against St. Bride’s; two games that were clinched at the death. It was a brilliant time for the club; there was a 29 game undefeated streak.

We stole it off xxx in xxx...

The Bride’s in ’98 again; two very tight affairs. My brother, Eddie, scored deep into stoppage time to win both of them but I would have to say they were games that were on knife edges. I couldn’t really say they were stolen off them; we played very well in both games.

Dream Mitchel’s XV

Tony Maguire; Anthony Coyle, Neil McCarthy, Alan Mackin; Mark Durnin, Benny Reilly, Rory Durnin; Stephen Melia, James Clarke; Des Halpenny, Gerry Maguire, Cormac McCarthy; Derek Breagy, Eddie Coyle, David Coyle.

Subs: Shane Reilly, Diarmuid Durnin, Steven Coyle, Tony Kane, Mark Bradley, Mark Kerr.

Sum up your Mitchel’s in three words

Friends; family; fun.

Best memory of supporting Louth

As a lot of people have said, we have the best memory and the worst memory rolled into one; the Leinster final in 2010; we played excellently and more than deserved to win but sure we all know what happened.

Best player you saw playing for Louth

Paddy Keenan. He would have walked into any team in any era. I have to give a special mention to my GAA hero growing up too, Stephen Melia, a colossus for club and county.

Your Louth team of all-time

Stuart Reynolds; Benny Reilly, Colin Goss, John O’Brien; Ray Finnegan, Stephen Melia, Simon Gerard; Séamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Aaron Hoey, JP Rooney, Colin Kelly; Stefan White, Shane Lennon, Darren Clarke.

