Former Dundalk FC boss Kenny to take over Ireland reins with immediate effect

Former Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny is to take charge of the Republic of Ireland senior international team with immediate effect.

The Dubliner, who has been at the helm of the country's U21s since leaving Dundalk in November 2018, replaces Mick McCarthy, whose contract was due to expire whenever Ireland's interest in Euro 2020 ended.

However, with much uncertainty hanging over when the Boys in Green will play their qualifier play-off semi-final against Slovakia, after the Euros were deferred for a year in light of Covid-19's outbreak, Kenny has now been installed with his contract to run until the 2024 World Cup.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early.

“On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager. We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date.

“Stephen will now begin his planning for the play-off against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will be back and we have so much to look forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA Euro 2020 play-off, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021.”