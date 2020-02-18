Groveshill brings up a fine four-timer at Dundalk on a bitter-sweet weekend for local racing

A four-in-a-row winning sequence is a rarity at Dundalk Stadium, especially one racked up by a runner from a local kennel. We say that because this area’s strength has never been so weak, several long-established owners and trainers having in recent years either stepped aside or reduced their numbers.

Good reason, therefore, for the partnership of Arthur Boyle and Seamus Casey to feel proud of their Groveshill Echo. The daughter of Aero Majestic and Echo Mary was out for the fourth time in almost two months at Dowdallshill last Friday night, and as she had done on the three previous occasions, the Channonrock-based fawn came home in front.

A lightly raced sort with just 22 runs to her credit, Groveshill was, as nearly always, game to the last. She was an early leader in an A3 550, but was passed by Colarhouse Misty, whose advantage was up to a couple of lengths at the third bend. The final hundred yards proved decisive, however, with Groveshill Echo hitting back to gain a half-length win in 30.70, a time that’s unlikely to see her get a major hike in grade.

Sadly, joint-owner Boyle suffered a bereavement the following day with the death of his wife, Irene. Many from the greyhound fraternity were present at yesterday’s Requiem Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church and at the funeral to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, in Dowdallshill, close to where Mrs Boyle had lived all her married life.

Arguably the best run of Friday’s session was turned in by Moyola Toto. Noted making late progress the previous week when second to Groveshill Echo in a 525, the Derry runner was stepped up in distance, taking her chance in a 600. That it suited her down to the ground can be gauged by the ease of her win – just over seven lengths clear of her nearest rival – and her clock, a splendid 32.72.

The going was much tougher for Saturday’s card, and this was reflected in the times. Best for the standard distance was 29.08. There was just one 575 down for decision and this went to Inslips Taz, running for the Togher partnership of Michael Doyle and Thomas Butterly.

Now nearing the veteran stage, the 10-time winner took up the running going into the back and battled gamely up front to hold the challenge of Gainstown Kranky.

Another kennel in the same neck of the woods, Michael Kelly’s in Clogherhead, also had a win. Jointly owned by the trainer and Brian Douglas, Walkaway Roxi looked to be only playing for place money as she trailed Master Bailey by five lengths. But she was good in the latter stages, winning going away.