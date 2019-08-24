Extra.ie FAI Cup

WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's FAI Cup victory over Derry City

Dundalk FC's Seán Gannon, Georgie Kelly and John Mountney celebrate at The Brandywell last night. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC earned an extra-time victory over Derry City in the Extra.ie FAI Cup last night.

The Lilywhites struck through Georgie Kelly to take a 3-2 victory away from the Brandywell.

All the goals are below: