McBride and Keenan find the net as Louth U16 girls reach All-Ireland final

LGFA All-Ireland U16 'C' FC semi-final

Louth 2-7 Armagh 0-6

Louth U16 girls produced a magnificent team performance in Monaghan on Wednesday night to qualify for the All-Ireland 'C' final against Sligo.

In spite of a slow start, the Reds hit two first half goals to give themselves a platform upon which they effectively built a route to the national decider on Wednesday, July 24.

The opening goal was created by Abi Keenan, with Ellen McBride palming to the net, and following a fine pass from Rachel Leonard, Keenan coolly registered a goal of her own to give the Wee County a commanding advantage, which stood at 2-4 to three at the interval, Mia Duffy (2), Ava Briscoe and Roisin Maguire pointing for Louth.

An even tussle broke out in the second half, with defences, Louth's in particular, on top, as Rebecca Lambe Fagan retained her clean sheet between the winners' posts.

Duffy (2) and Rachel Leonard - with a fantastic effort from range - advanced the Louth girls over the finishing line.



Louth: Rebecca Lambe Fagan; Amy Farrell, Caitlin O'Reilly, Aine Carolan; Ella McEnteggart, Kelly Carolan, Louise Johnson; Sophie Turley, Mia Duffy (0-4); Ava Briscoe (0-1), Rachel Leonard (0-1), Roisin Maguire (0-1); Abi Keenan (1-0), Ellen McBride (1-0), Seona Halligan

Subs: Sarah Gilmore, Laoise McIlroy, Alice Ferguson, Emily Johnson, Katie Conlon, Kerry Ann D'Arcy, Rachel Hynes, Caoimhe Crichton, Kaylin Nugent, Evelyn Donnolly, Neasa Reilly, Kate Kelly, Caoimhe Boyle