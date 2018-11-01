Former county player and coach, Aaron Hoey, announced as manager of Louth senior club

Aaron Hoey has been named as the new manager of O'Raghallaigh's.

The former Louth player - who acted as a selector under both Colin Kelly and Pete McGrath in recent seasons - replaces Mickey Conlon, who led the Gaelic Grounds outfit to promotion from Division Two during his two year stint.

A player with St. Bride's for many years, Hoey's opting to move into management spells the end of his first-team career with the Knockbridge club, his last match of any sorts having come in the recent Division Four final defeat to Mattock Rangers.

He will, however, face the Reds in next year's Division One league.

Hoey's appointment could well be the trigger for a number of managerial fillings. Dundalk Gaels are on the lookout for Malachy O'Rourke's replacement, the Dromintee man having ended his three year link with the club upon their exit from the senior championship.

Naomh Fionnbarra and Paddy White have parted company after a very successful two year arrangement, while O'Connell's are seeking a replacement for Paul Gallagher.