Former Louth manager Pete McGrath is back in management

Former Louth manager Pete McGrath has returned to management with his native club, Rostrevor.

The two-time All-Ireland SFC winning supremo takes up the post with the 2017 Down intermediate champions for the first time - having left the Wee County after just one season last July.

McGrath was a member of the first Rostrevor team to win the county senior title in 1976 and will now lead the club into their centenary year.

Former Aussie Rules professional Caolan Mooney is among the players the 65-year-old will have at his disposal.