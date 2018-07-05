BREAKING | Pete McGrath leaves Louth manager's job

Louth are on the lookout for a new manager after Pete McGrath left his position this evening.

McGrath was said to be considering his future after the loss to Leitrim in the qualifiers and the County Board have now announced his departure.

"Following on from discussions with our senior football manager, we wish to confirm that Pete McGrath has decided to step down from the position of manager of the Louth senior football team," a statement read.

"Louth GAA would like to place on record our appreciation to Pete and his backroom team for all their efforts and commitment with our senior squad this year.

"Pete has great enthusiasm for the game and Louth GAA enjoyed a positive working relationship with him and his management team.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

He departs with a record of two wins from 12 competitive matches.