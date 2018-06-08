Dundalk FC

Three Dundalk FC players receive international call-ups

Dundalk FC's Jack O'Keeffe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC players George Poynton, Jack O'Keeffe and Carlton Ubaezuono have received call-ups to the Irish Colleges and Universities panel.

The trio will join Greg Yelverton's squad ahead of Tuesday's match with the French Universities at Longford Town's City Calling Stadium. Kick-off: 4pm.

All of Poynton, O'Keeffe and Ubaezuono have come through the Lilywhites' academy and gone on to make first-team appearances.

While both Poynton and O'Keeffe have been involved in Stephen Kenny's senior squad this season, Ubaezuono has played regularly for First Division Galway United on-loan from Dundalk.

Irish Colleges & Universities squad to face France Universities
Goalkeepers: Matt Connor (Waterford IT/Waterford FC), Cathal O'Hanlon (UCC/UCC AFC)

Defenders: Shane Elworthy (IT Blanchardstown/Longford Town), Conor Kane (Maynooth University/Drogheda United), Conor Keeley (Griffith College Dublin/Cabinteely), Liam Scales (UCD/UCD AFC), Pierce Phillips (UCC/Cobh Ramblers*), Darragh Gibbons (Maynooth University/Bray Wanderers)

Midfielders: Jamie Hollywood (IT Blanchardstown/Longford Town), Shane Daly-Butz (UCC/UCC AFC), Georgie Poynton (Dundalk IT/Dundalk FC), Daire O'Connor (UCD/UCD AFC), Anthony McAlavey (IT Carlow/Cobh Ramblers), Jonny Bonner (IT Carlow/Crusaders), 

Attackers: Georgie Kelly (UCD/UCD AFC), Jason McClelland (UCD/UCD AFC), Jack O'Keeffe (Dundalk IT/Dundalk FC), Carlton Ubaezuonu (Dundalk IT/Galway United*)

*On-loan