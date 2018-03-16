SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Incredible! Last gasp own goal hands Dundalk victory over Waterford at Oriel Park
Dundalk FC 1 Waterford FC 0
Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban and Stanley Aborah of Waterford FC. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk FC 1-0 Waterford FC
Dundalk used their get out of jail free card at Oriel Park tonight, prevailing after another stuttering display courtesy of a last-gasp own goal by Waterford's Garry Comerford.
It looked set to be another frustrating night for The Lilywhites as proceedings petered towards a fourth goalless conclusion of
But, with their final attack, a ball in from the left hit the unfortunate Comerford who could only succeed in beating his own 'keeper, Lawrence Vigouroux.
The result veils over Dundalk's offensive efforts somewhat, though. For so long, Stephen Kenny's men looked bereft of ideas as to how to break through Waterford's resolute rear-guard with Karolis Chvedukas (first half) and Michael Duffy (2, both second half) going closest with efforts on target.
Though they piled on the pressure towards the finish, with the breaks failing to fall their way, the aforementioned efforts apart, Vigouroux wasn't stretched to any great degree as he attempted to depart the north-east with his clean sheet intact.
For their part, the visitors could have so easily taken the win themselves after substitute John Martin forced Gary Rogers - on his 500th League of Ireland appearance - into a fine stop.
And how crucial that save was to prove as The Lilywhites earned
Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields (Stephen O'Donnell 84), Karolis Chvedukas (Ronan Murray 71); Jamie McGrath, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 79)
Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Dean Jarvis, Dylan Connolly, Stephen Folan
Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; John Kavanagh, Kenny Browne, Dave Webster, Dylan Barnett; Stanley Aborah (Paul Keegan 76), Garry Comerford; Derek Daly (John Martin 66), Gavin Holohan, Sander Puri; Dean O'Halloran
Subs not used: Niall Corbet (gk), Shane Griffin, Justin Croke, Dean Walsh, Faysel Kasmi
Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)
Attendance: 2,215
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on