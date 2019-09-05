Ploughing 2019
Ploughing Championship launch new logo for 2019 event in Carlow
Are you ready for the Ploughing in Carlow?
Ploughing Championship organisers have launched a new logo for the 2019 event in Carlow with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the showcase also.
The Ploughing will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 of this year.
Organisers said: "Be the very first to win a complimentary pair of tickets to#Ploughing19...just simply like and share this year's new logo."
You can enter the competition below:
