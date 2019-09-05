PLOUGHING 2019
PICTURE: Carlow site taking shape for the Ploughing - Europe's largest outdoor event
Amazing!
Ploughing site in Carlow
The Carlow site is taking shape for the Ploughing this month - Europe's largest outdoor event.
The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
The panels of a 30km metal roadway are being laid ahead of the event.
#Ploughing19 https://t.co/olky9PTesh— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 5, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on