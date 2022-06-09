'Frontline work that we can all be proud of' - Animal Welfare Grant Programme launched

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, announced the launch of the Animal Welfare Grant Programme for Registered Animal Charities for 2022 on Thursday June 9, inviting applications from registered animal charities providing animal welfare services in Ireland that wish to be considered for funding in 2022.

In launching the application process, the Minister said:

“Animal welfare is a priority for me and this Government, and I am delighted to announce the opening of the application process for animal welfare charities to receive grants from my Department to support their valuable work. Ireland has a strong, active voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare, and I want to acknowledge their efforts.

“Officials from my Department work closely with many of them every day and can testify to their commitment and dedication to preventing animal welfare issues and protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals.

“The Programme for Government contains an undertaking to provide additional funding to support animal welfare again this year to which I am fully committed. I awarded a record level of assistance of almost €3.8 million to 98 animal welfare organisations last December which coincided with Ireland’s first Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

“This funding for animal welfare organisations was evidence of mine and the Government’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare and acknowledged the important role played by animal welfare organisations.

“These organisations play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.”

Further information including the application form can be found here