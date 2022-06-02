Hundreds of cars caught speeding in first five hours of National Slow Down Day

Hundreds of cars have been caught speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day today (Thursday June 2).

According to Gardai, 209 vehicles were found to be travelling at excess speed out of a total 40,917 vehicles checked by GoSafe this morning.

Running for 24 hours, the campaign urges drivers to 'Slow Down' with the aim of reducing the number of speed-related collisions, saving lives and reducing injuries on the roads.

A motorist on the N4 in Doddsborough, Lucan, Co Dublin was found to be travelling almost double the speed limit at 140km/h in a 80km/h zone.

Another was observed driving at 87km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N11 Morehampton Road in Dublin 4.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána: “We are asking all drivers to support our National ‘Slow Down’ Day not just on ‘Slow Down Day’ but every day. If we all slow down a little, we can make a big difference.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/0yrNK7oZ3u — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 2, 2022

Two drivers were caught by Gardai in Co Offaly travelling at 81km/h and 78km/h respectively in 50km/h zones (Bridge Street in Kilcormac and Church Street in Clara).

Motorists in Co Monaghan, Co Kerry, Co Cork and Co Louth were all found to be speeding today, the majority of whom were driving through 50km/h zones.

According to Gardai, 70 fatalities have occurred on Irish roads since the start of 2022.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits to reduce loss of life and injury on the road.