ALERT: Popular bank warns Irish public to be extra careful of fraudsters

Bank of Ireland is warning the Irish public to be extra careful of fraudsters as new scams target consumers.

The warning comes amid the mass movement of bank accounts due to Ulster Bank and KBC exiting the market.

According to Bank of Ireland, people should expect an increase in scam calls, texts and emails as fraudsters commonly take advantage of this period of change.

Head of Group Fraud at Bank of Ireland, Edel McDermott, said, "We know that periods of major change or uncertainty create ideal conditions for fraudsters to operate. The rise in fraud recorded during Covid 19 and Brexit demonstrates this. The number of ‘phishing’ websites detected by our Fraud Prevention Team doubled in one month alone in 2021 and, at its peak, we saw 70 new fraudulent sites appearing per day.”

Hundreds of thousands of current account customers are expected to move their accounts in the coming months, and those changing direct debits and standing order payments to utilities and other companies should be particularly careful.

Consumers are advised to independently verify messages or calls asking for personal or account information, and should be aware fraudsters are known to introduce a sense of urgency to persuade consumers to give away banking details.

Ms McDermott continued: "The current mass movement of customers between banks creates ideal conditions for criminals. As customers make arrangements to move their bank accounts and make changes to their direct debits and standing orders, they will be expecting communications from a whole range of providers. Protecting our customers against fraud at all times is a top priority. Particularly at this time, we ask customers to take extra care around the security of their personal information and their accounts."

The bank's anti-fraud advice includes screenshotting suspicious texts and sending to 364Security@boi.com before deleting, and verifying any texts/emails/phone calls claiming to be from a bank or utility provider asking for action to be taken.

They also advise against clicking any link or following directions from somebody on a call without verifying first.

Bank of Ireland confirms they will never send a text with a link to a website that asks for online banking login details or any one-time codes previously sent.



If you think you may have given away any of your banking details please call their 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately.

For more advice and information on fraud, visit here or www.fraudsmart.ie.