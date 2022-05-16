Teen charged with stabbing three people in Northern Ireland

A young man has been charged with stabbing three people at a bus depot in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Two of the three victims required hospital treatment after the incident at the depot on Drumragh Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday (May 14).
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 18-year-old accused was arrested at the scene.
He has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
He was expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday May 16).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.