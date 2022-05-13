Gardai concerned for welfare of 16 year old girl missing for over a week

Gardai are concerned for the welfare of a 16 year old girl missing for nine days.
An appeal has been issued to the public to help find Khadijah Kuhnel, who went missing from Celbridge in Co Kildare on May 4 2022.
She is described as being 5'4" in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what Khadijah was wearing at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
