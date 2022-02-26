Covid-19 patients in ICU drop to 6 month low

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has dropped to its lowest figure since mid August, latest figures show.
There are just 49 patients with Covid-19 in ICU today, February 26.
That number is the lowest since August 15 last.
The figure for Covid-19 patients in hospital was 583, again lower than usual.
This is a decrease on yesterday's total of 630.
Figures for patients with Covid-19 treatment requiring hospitalisation have been decreasing in recent weeks.
An annual high of 1,062 was reached on January 11 last.
The highest figure was recorded on January 11, 2021 when 2,021 Covid-19 patients were in hospital.
It was confirmed in the past week that there had been more than 6,200 Covid-19 related deaths over the last two years, according to analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
The figures have been compiled, based on mortality data reported to the Department of Health.
More than 1,000 of those deaths occurred in the first four weeks of 2021.
Betty O'Connor unveils a plague commemorating Bellurgan's new floodlights being named in honour of her son Michael. Also pictured is Michaels's wife Rosaleen and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny
Winners of the Spring League at Dundalk Golf Club were Team Emerald (from left): Lucy Greenan, Bernie McCabe, Lady Captain Alison Quigley, Maeve Ahern and Joyce Burbage
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.