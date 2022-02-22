ALERT: Batches of baby formula recalled due to Salmonella and Cronobacter fears

Abbott has recalled batches of EleCare Similac and Alimentum Similac due to fears they contain Salmonella and Cronobacter Sakazakii, which can cause "severe" illness in infants if present in powdered formula.

Both products are foods used for special medical purposes for infants.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the two bacterium can survive for long periods of time in dry places such as in formula products, posing a potential risk after rehydration if the product is temperature abused.

Contamination can cause severe disease in infants such as bloody diarrhea, sepsis, fever or meningitis, which can lead to serious neurological and developmental issues.

It can also be fatal on rare occasions.

Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes) and abnormal breaths and movements.

Among infants, those at greatest risk for infection are neonates less than 28 days old, particularly pre-term infants, low-birth weight infants or immunocompromised infants.

The FSAI has confirmed no products distributed to Ireland have tested positive for the bacterium so far, however point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Parents and guardians are advised not to feed the following affected batches to infants:

EleCare Similar 400g with best before dates of October 1 2022 and December 1 2022 (batch codes 28130Z20, 29266Z20, and 30374Z20)

Alimentum Similac 400g with best before dates of March 1 2023, May 1 2023, September 1 2023, and October 1 2023 (batch codes 27936Z26, 27937Z26, 29210Z20, 33688Z20, 32431Z20, and 34929Z20).