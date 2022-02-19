Search

19 Feb 2022

Thousands of homes and businesses still without power following Storm Eunice

ESB repair crews worked through the night to restore power to more than 70,000 users after their electricity was cut during Storm Eunice.

Around 8,000 households and businesses remained without supply on Saturday morning, ESB said.

“We have now restored power to 72K customers who lost electricity following damage to the network caused by Storm Eunice,” ESB said on Twitter.

“Our crews are continuing to work to restore power to our remaining 8K customers.”

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Met Eireann has said unsettled weather will continue over the weekend in the wake of Storm Eunice.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 4pm on Sunday.

