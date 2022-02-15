Ten acre site purchased for expansion of Ireland's newest technological university

A ten acre site in Co Galway has been purchased to facilitate the planned expansion of Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The recently formed university, compiling IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology, will form Ireland's fourth technological university (TU) from April 1 2022.

The purchase was announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, yesterday (Monday February 14), with the minister stating the expansion has "long been an ambition for GMIT".

He said, "The site will now enable the new Atlantic Technological University to expand and develop facilities beside its existing Galway campus, as demand for higher education continues to rise."

Purchased from Galwegians Rugby Club, it is located on the eastern side of Galway City.

GMIT President, Dr Orla Flynn, also commented on the news and said, "Acquiring these lands will enable a safe expansion and development of Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway City in the years ahead and facilitate projected growth in student numbers.

"ATU will have a strong footprint in the heart of Galway City’s eastern side, and we look forward to continued good relations with all our neighbouring community partners, including Galwegians RFC."

She continued: "For now the site will continue to be used for sports purposes. As part of the sale agreement GMIT has granted a license to Galwegians to share the sports facilities with the institute for a number of years. I want to pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly over the years to bring this process to a very satisfactory conclusion."