Russian ambassador to Ireland claims 'no facts on the ground' support Ukraine invasion talk

Talk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “fantasy” and there are “no facts on the ground” to support it, the country’s ambassador to Ireland has said.

Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov has told the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs the eastward expansion of Nato in recent years was a threat to their national security and “has to be dealt with”.

He told TDs and Senators that war was not in his Government’s plans, but “if there is a war, it is not because of Russia”.

Mr Filatov accused western states of stirring up animosity for their own political agenda and warned this could have “catastrophic” consequences.

He said: “One can’t but acknowledge that decidedly anti-Russian actions and rhetoric by the US, Nato, and EU leaders have reached a level of absurdity.

“We are witnessing the daily drumbeat about ‘imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine’ as well as readiness by the West to respond to that ‘invasion’ with massive and destructive sanctions against Russia.

“Any unbiased and serious observer would note, that not only there are no facts on the ground to support such ‘invasion’ fantasy.

“Not only has Russia stated repeatedly that it does not have any intention to attack Ukraine or anybody else, but there are no even hypothetically any political, economic, military or any other reasons for such ‘invasion’.

“Our conclusion is that a rather dangerous game of shadowboxing is going on for the sake of certain political agenda in Washington, Brussels, and European capitals.

“It is indeed dangerous because it might push the current Kyiv government to undertake another military adventure in the east of the country, which would be catastrophic for Ukraine and for entire Europe.”

He said Russia has “legitimate and reasonable concerns” about Nato’s expansion eastwards.

“By advancing more than 1000 km eastwards Nato-acquired capabilities to use non-strategic weapons to hit targets deep in the Russian territory” he said.

Mr Filatov said there was “no question” that Ukraine is an “independent, sovereign state.”

But he added: “You can’t live in a vacuum.

“You can’t provide for your security without any regard for the security of you neighbours, adjoining states.

“That’s the whole heart of the matter.”

He said Russia was looking for a “peaceful, political, negotiated solution”.

He added: “There is no other way.

“If it comes to the question of war, by any means war is not in our plans.

“If there is a war, it’s not because of Russia.”

He said there had been no build up of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, and he did not trust assertions by US intelligence to the contrary.

“Whatever troops are there, they are on the Russian territory first and secondly, they are in the areas of the permanent deployment, so there could be no escalation for over recent months.

“We do not trust any kind of so-called US intelligence to the contrary.”

He added: “This whole hysteria, it does look to us like a deliberate attempt to heat up (the) situation to create a scenario of military conflict and to exploit it in in a number of ways, in a political way, in propaganda terms, etc.

“I would point out that not only Nato is pushing its military infrastructure to the Russian border, it is brazen enough to tell us move our forces away from the border in our own territory.”