Search

03 Feb 2022

Covid positive nursing home residents 'largely well' despite outbreak at 40% of homes

Covid positive nursing home residents are 'largely well' despite outbreak at 40% of homes

Covid positive nursing home residents are 'largely well' despite outbreak at 40% of homes

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 6:26 PM

There are still “high numbers” of Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes with 40% of centres affected, the Dáil has heard.

As of today (Wednesday February 2), there were 225 nursing homes experiencing an outbreak of the disease, the Minister for Older People Mary Butler said.

Ms Butler said that serial testing of residents and staff has resumed as a targeted intervention “to provide important information on the distribution of cases and risk across nursing homes”.

However, she said vaccines were helping to protect residents, with those who test positive “remaining largely well”, while there are early indications that numbers are reducing.

She told the Dáil: “In nursing homes, which were prioritised in our vaccination programme, we are again seeing the positive impact of the vaccines manifesting in a less severe disease profile among residents.

“However, there are still high numbers of outbreaks in nursing homes, with outbreaks currently being experienced in over 40% of nursing homes.

“As of yesterday 225 nursing homes currently have an outbreak.

“However, residents who test positive are remaining largely well, and there are early indications our case numbers are reducing in nursing homes.

“The ongoing monitoring and management of Covid-19 across the nursing home sector remains a critical focus for me and the Government as a whole.”

New advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) on relaxing visiting rules for nursing homes was published on Monday and is set to come into effect on February 8.

Ms Butler said concerns have been raised with her that in some cases visiting is not being facilitated at homes.

She said: “I want to be clear that this is not acceptable in the absence of a clear public health or infection prevention and control rationale. 

“I wish to remind nursing home providers of their obligations for facilitating visiting in nursing homes and the rights of residents to receive visitors.

“There has been significant support provided to nursing homes through the investment of significant public funding and it is of the utmost importance that providers facilitate visiting to the greatest possible extent.”

She said the HSPC guidelines should see nursing homes move towards “more normal visiting arrangements and access”.

“Residents can expect to be able to receive visitors indoors, at a minimum, on a daily basis, to further support the mental health and well-being and social connection for residents,” she said. 

“There will also be the introduction of a nominated support person.

“This person will be nominated by the resident and should normally have unrestricted access to the resident for most of the day, with the exception of some busy care times in the home.

“This will also support improved social connectedness during an outbreak.

“There will no longer be a need for visitors to show immunity to vaccination or previous infection.

“I very much welcome this approach to visiting and the further moves to restoring normalised access in nursing homes.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media