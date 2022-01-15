Man's body discovered in laneway in Co Donegal

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in County Donegal.
At approximately 7:30pm on Friday evening, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana.
The body remained at the scene overnight.
The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene later today when a post mortem will be conducted.
