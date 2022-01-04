Search

04 Jan 2022

Over 2 million boosters and third doses administered in Ireland, says Health Minister

Reporter:

Reporter

Over 2 million boosters and third doses have been administered across Ireland. 

That's according to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, who tweeted the latest figures today confirming a total of 2.2 million administered doses. 

One million have been received by people in GP practices, with 750,000 administered in vaccine centres, and a quarter of a million in community pharmacies. 

HSE Ireland also confirmed details of Covid vaccine walk-in clinics today. 

Walk-ins for dose one and two are going ahead, as well as booster vaccines for healthcare workers and people over the age of 30.

There will also be some clinics for 16 to 29 year olds. 

The HSE is advising people to keep an eye on updates on their Twitter account for queueing times throughout the day. 

Local News

