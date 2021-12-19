Search

19 Dec 2021

Government Minister warns 'tens of thousands' of people could be out of a job amid Omicron surge

Government Minister warns tens of thousands of people could be out of a job amid Omicron surge

Reporter:

Reporter

Tens of thousands of people in Ireland are likely to lose their jobs due to new restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, a Government minister has warned.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that no Government wanted to be in the position of making decisions which would cost jobs, but said the first duty was to protect the health of the population.

On Friday, the cabinet agreed that restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm.

It also said that there should be no indoor events after 8pm and attendance at indoor and outdoor events earlier in the day would also be restricted.

The new regulations come into force from midnight on Sunday.

Mr McGrath told the RTE This Week programme that he was involved in ongoing discussions with groups affected about support measures.

He said: “There is ongoing contact with a number of bodies who are directly impacted by the changes that the Government has introduced.

“I spoke directly to a number of the representative bodies yesterday so the work is ongoing and we expect to conclude it shortly.”

He added: “No Government ever wants to be in a position where it has to impose restrictions that result in people losing their job.

“We all find that incredibly difficult, it is never a place that you want to be.

“But as a Government we have been presented with modelling and a scenario whereby the Omicron variant is now dominant in Ireland, that has happened in a very short period of time.

“In the next number of weeks we will see a significant increase in the incidents of this disease, and the first duty of any government is to protect the health of its people and to safeguard our public health system.

“We acknowledge the enormous difficult this causes for sectors and for people who will lose their job and that is why the Government will be there to support them, as we have been to date throughout the pandemic.”

Asked about an estimate from the hospitality industry that 60,000 people in Ireland could lose their jobs, Mr McGrath said: “The numbers will be significant, certainly in the tens of thousands.

“It is difficult to be precise because we are asking employers to, where possible, keep the employees on the books.”

There have been reports of long queues at vaccine centres across the country on the first day over-40s are eligible for a booster.

The HSE said there were long waiting times at a number of centres and many walk-ins were turned away.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media