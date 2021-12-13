Search

13 Dec 2021

Be aware: Hiding spots for Christmas presents could incur 'hidden damage' costs

If you’ve stocked up on bulky Christmas gifts it can be tempting to find hiding places outside the home, where loved ones won’t be able to take a sneaky peek.

Parents understand the difficulty of children scurrying around the house on a present-seeking mission all too well – and may resort to leaving Christmas shopping in the car before the time comes to wrap.

Car and home insurance expert Ryan Fulthrope from GoCompare (gocompare.com) says: “We’ve all been there. You’ve done some shopping and the person you have bought for is in the house – so you leave the gifts in the boot ready to get them out when the coast is clear.”

But if your car is broken into or stolen, would your gifts be covered?

GoCompare has done some digging – and found while many policies do cover personal possessions, there may be limits. For those claiming on car insurance, GoCompare found that of 327 standard comprehensive car insurance products, 306 would cover personal possessions as standard – but with varying degrees of financial cover.

This would change if your windscreen or windows are broken in the process. GoCompare found 306 standard car insurance policies cover windscreens as standard, with an additional 13 policies covering for side windows smashed in a theft.

For pricier gifts, it might be worth looking at whether they would be covered by home contents insurance.

When GoCompare looked at home contents policies, it found some would cover personal possessions in a car, up to certain stated amounts. But some insurance companies will only cover “everyday items” – and may not cover gifts hidden in a car.

GoCompare says checking the exact wording of your home contents policy is important – and firms may want proof that items were hidden away from view in a locked boot.

Fulthorpe adds: “Of course, we always recommend that you do not leave expensive gifts in the back of the car – even if you are hiding them from your nearest and dearest – as there are many caveats in both car and home insurance policies which mean that you might not always be covered.”

People may also be tempted to move gifts from the car to the garden shed. As well as making sure it’s locked, it’s also wise to check with your insurer whether your items would be covered there.

