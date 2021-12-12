WATCH: Animal charity urges people to stop 'heartbreaking' practice of abandoning old pets

An animal welfare charity is urging the public to stop the "hearbreaking" practice of abandoning their old dogs.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has urged the public not to abandon their older pets as part of a new campaign.

The animal welfare charity shared a video to its social media channels which features older animals that the DSPCA are caring for after they were surrendered by their former owners.

The campaign, 'The Old, The Forgotten', highlights the number of dogs and cats who end up spending their later years in the care of the shelter.

"This last year we have seen so many older pets ending up in our shelter. Surrendered, abandoned, replaced with a younger puppy, neglected and found in awful conditions," the DSPCA outlines on their social media.

"It’s incredibly heartbreaking for us to see as we know just how much pets love their owners and how much their world has been turned upside down through no fault of their own," the DSPCA added.

"This Christmas we are asking you to help us and donate to our Christmas Appeal, “The Old, The Forgotten” because they will always matter to us," the DSPCA sad.