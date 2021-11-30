Noodles recalled from popular supermarket due to presence of banned pesticide
A batch of noodles has been recalled from popular supermarket Lidl due to the presence of a banned pesticide.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall notice for Newgate Express Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles, which was found to contain ethylene oxide.
The pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.
According to the FSAI, the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, but there may be health issues if consumption is continued over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure needs to be minimised.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores supplied with the implicated batch.
