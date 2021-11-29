Covid-19 hospital figures drop from last week's high

The number of Covi-19 patients in hospital continues to slowly drop, with 578 patients in hospital with Covid-19 this morning.
That figure is 15% down on last Monday, which in itself was a record during the current wave. This morning's figure is 7% lower than a fortnight ago.
There are currently 117 patients receiving treatment in ICU, latest figures show.
The figures released this morning are slightly higher than the 571 who were receiving hospital treatment on Friday morning.
However, on that day, the number of patients receiving treatment in ICU was 126.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.