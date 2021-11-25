ALERT: Irish hemp product recalled due to unsafe amounts of psychoactive component
An Irish hemp product is being recalled from shop shelves due to the presence of unsafe amounts of a psychoactive component called delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released the notice advising people not to consume affected batches of Kama Hemp 100% Organic Hemp Juice Powder.
The implicated batches have a best before date of 26/04/2023 and a pack size of 110g.
According to the FSAI, the levels have been marked as unsafe based on the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) acute reference dose.
The batch was recalled following a routine check by Environmental Health Office (EHO).
Distributors are requested to withdraw the affected batch from the market and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale.
Retails are also asked to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold, and on websites if sold online.
Dundalk's current shotstopper Peter Cherrie has said he will always be at the end of the phone if the club's new owners wish to retain his services into 2022
The vaccine has only been approved in a small number of countries for children aged five to 11 including Israel, Canada and the United States.
Local Fine Gael colleagues, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd and Cllr Dolores Minogue at Ardee Educate Together school
Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, centre, during the Launch of Ireland Lights Up 2022 in association with RTE's Operation Transformation. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.