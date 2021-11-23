Gardai renew appeal to identify deceased man discovered thirty years ago

Gardai are renewing an appeal to identify a deceased man discovered thirty years ago.

The man, believed to have been approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height and between 45 and 55 years of age, was located in Bracetown, County Meath on April 18th 1991.

According to Gardai, he had a medium build with light brown hair receding on the forehead with grey on the sides, and brown eyes. He also had signs of past dental work.

When discovered, he was wearing a grey Herringbone Tweed jacket with a ‘Taldy Madrid’ label, a white ‘Luigi Rossi’ shirt, a red vest, grey trousers (size 34) with a ‘C&A’ label, and black leather zip up boots (size 8).

A St Christopher's medal was found in his pocket.

Gardai have been unable to identify the man despite extensive enquiries. However, in August this year the body of the man was exhumed from a Navan cemetery, and it was established the deceased may have had a limp due to an issue with his knee.

The review was conducted in consultation with the Garda Missing Person Unit.

Gardai believe the man may have been Irish or from the UK, but are keeping an open mind on this.

It is believed the male had been sleeping rough in Bracetown for up to a week before his body was discovered. Gardaí believe a family member or childhood connection may have brought him to the area.





Gardaí also believe he may have attended a local GAA match on the evening prior to his death.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.