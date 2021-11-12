Mega stars to grace tonight's Late Late Show

Viewers are in for a treat tonight as Hollywood royalty Lady Gaga will join Ryan from London to chat about her new movie ‘House of Gucci’ in a role she took so seriously she lived as her character, Patrizia Reggiani, for a year and a half during filming both on and off-camera.

Ryan will also talk to the Oscar winner about her own experience with bullying and her friendship with fellow musician Tony Bennett.

Ryan said: “Lady Gaga is a pop-cultural phenomenon, whatever she turns her hand to seems to shine from the Grammys to her Oscar, she is a fascinating mega-star. I cannot wait to talk to her.”

Boyzone sensation Ronan Keating will be on the show to chat about his new album ‘Songs from Home' and why coming back to Ireland after lockdown was an emotional experience. Ronan will also be joined by his wife Storm for a very special performance.

Tomorrow night on @RTEOne, we have a cracking line-up for you



@ladygaga



(yes, you read that right)@ronanofficial & @Storm_Keating



Former President Mary McAleese ⭐️



Eamon Dunphy & Liam Brady ⚽️



&@Glen_Hansard join Ryan from 9.35pm#latelate pic.twitter.com/1ayrHk5iSF November 11, 2021

Former President Mary McAleese will discuss her new documentary "With God on our Side" and why she believes a united Ireland is coming.

As Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close this weekend Ryan will be joined by soccer analysts Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady as they give their verdict on Stephen Kenny’s tenure so far and they will also discuss their memories of Dalymount Park as the ground is set to close next year for redevelopment.

100 years after the signing of The Anglo-Irish Treaty, Orlaith McBride brings a treasure trove of priceless items from The National Archives into The Late Late studio.

Plus, music from Irish singer/ songwriter Glen Hansard singing an Oscar-worthy performance of 'Gold' from the movie ‘Once’.

Tune in tonight on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.