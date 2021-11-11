Search

11/11/2021

NPHET to meet today to discuss working from home policy

The meeting comes as Covid-19 figures have shot up in recent weeks, with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan urging the public to reduce their social contacts.

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today Thursday, November 11 to consider a possible return to a full work-from-home policy.

The meeting comes as Covid-19 figures have shot up in recent weeks, with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan urging the public to reduce their social contacts.

When asked about introducing restrictions the CMO said:

"The word 'restrictions' is a broad word. If, by that, you mean the closure of economic and social activities, the closure of certain sectors or segments of society, nobody is ruling out things like that anywhere.

"But at the same time, no one has an expectation that we're going to go back into that kind of environment.

"We're not planning and contemplating on that basis at this point in time."

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Government is not actively considering a return to working from home full-time, adding that he has not received any advice from NPHET or public health officials on this.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Donnelly also said there is no consideration in extending the vaccine passports to any other areas adding the Government does not want to shut anything down to bring down the level of the disease, but warned that in order to get it back under control people must reduce their social contacts.

The current Government position since September has been for a return to the workplace on a phased and cautious basis, for specific business requirements.

NPHET is due to meet later today.

