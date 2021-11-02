Search

02/11/2021

SURGE: Savings jumped massively during pandemic lockdown

SURGE: Savings jumped massively during pandemic lockdown

Reporter:

David Power

Irish people who remained in employment during the pandemic saved €31bn last year, figures from the Central Statistics Office show. 

This has seen financial net worth reach an all-time high of €312.8bn, the Central Statistics Office figures show.

The jump in savings brought the amount of money householders retain in banks and credit unions to a record €139bn.

According to the CSO: "In 2020, the saving rate went up because overall incomes held steady while expenditure declined sharply.

"When income declines but final consumption expenditure (FCE) declines faster, then the saving rate will also go up, and this happened in Ireland in 2009 as the recession hit and uncertainty led to 'precautionary saving' as people reduced their spending faster than their incomes declined".

If income goes down but FCE stays the same then the Saving Rate will decline.

"This happened in Ireland when the domestic economy was contracting between 2009 and 2013 as people had less spare for saving. If income increases faster than FCE then the Saving Rate will go up, and this happened in Ireland between 2014 and 2019 as Ireland came out of recession," the CSO said.

"As for gross saving, a high Household Saving Rate indicates households are making money available for capital investment, which is a positive indicator for long term growth in the economy as a whole," the CSO said. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media