A man has died following a single-vehicle road accident

A man in his 40s has died after a single-vehicle road accident in Dublin last night.

The collision took place at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, November 1 in Sallymount Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

The man was in a critical condition when the motorised bicycle he was travelling on struck a pole, and he was taken to St. Vincent's University Hospital.

The man later passed away due to his injuries

The road has fully re-opened after being closed for a short time to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to technically examine the scene of the accident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area to come forward.

Gardaí are asking road users who were travelling on the roads from the Baggot Street area to the Sandymount Avenue area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm for camera footage, including dashcam, and individuals are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.