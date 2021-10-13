Search

13/10/2021

ALERT: Irish supermarket chain pulls rice from shelves over wood fragment fears

ALERT: Irish supermarket chain pulls rice from shelves over wood fragment fears

ALERT: Irish supermarket chain pulls rice from shelves over wood fragment fears

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

An Irish supermarket chain has pulled its Own Brand rice from shelves over fears the packets could contain blue wood fragments. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall - which will reportedly affect all batches in blue packaging - yesterday. 

Supervalu recalled all batches of its Long Grain Rice (1kg) in blue packaging as a precaution, with rice in red packaging not affected by the recall. 

The business is asking consumers to avoid consuming the product, and to return it to the nearest store for a full refund. 

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media