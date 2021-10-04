'Slow down' - Gardai stop driver near village going 146kph in 80kph zone
Gardai are urging road users to slow down after stopping a motorist driving almost double the speed limit.
The driver was detected travelling at 146kph in a 80kph zone by Offaly Roads Policing Unit, who were conducting speed checks near the village of Ballinagar.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
