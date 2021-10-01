Rally backing free contraception for all ahead of Budget 2022

The Green Party will be hosting an online public event on titled Towards Free Contraception for All on Saturday, October 2 ahead of Budget 2022.

The Party brought a motion to the Seanad in 2020 that sought action on the Programme for Government commitment to roll out free access to contraception, beginning with women and girls aged 17 to 25 as a matter of priority, and to set out a timeline for the development of a scheme for universal free contraception in the lifetime of this government.

This event will highlight the progress being made ahead of this month’s budget announcements.

Green Party Spokesperson for Health, Neasa Hourigan TD, who has campaigned on this issue and will be taking part in the event, said: “Access to free contraception is about giving people, regardless of their financial means, complete control over their own bodies and lives - whether to have children and when to have them.

"It is the next step on from the autonomy provided to women when we repealed the Eighth Amendment. We negotiated to include this commitment in the Programme for Government and now we need to deliver on that commitment,” Deputy Hourigan said.

Green Party Senator O’Reilly, who brought the motion to the Seanad last year and will be hosting the event, said: “A huge leap forward was taken by the State when we repealed the Eighth Amendment and access to abortion care is absolutely critical. But it’s not the only type of reproductive care there is, and given the history of this State, now is the time to prioritise women’s health care. We were delighted to launch our motion in the Seanad for access to free contraceptives last year and hope to see initial rollout to young women aged 17-25 reflected in this year’s budget.”

The event will also feature contributions from Director of Advocacy and Communications at the Irish Family Planning Association, Maeve Taylor, as well as Migrant Women’s Health Coordinator at AkiDwA, Dr Caroline Munyi.

Members of the public can register for the online event and it will be livestreamed through the Green Party Facebook page.