BREAKING: Cyberattack attempted at major Irish university
A cyberattack of a major Irish university's IT systems has been attempted today.
NUI Galway contacted students to inform them of the attack, which has rendered several services unavailable, including student platform Blackboard.
In an email sent to students, the college confirmed the attempted attack and stated, "Our IT, cyber security and data protection specialists are monitoring and investigating the incident closely. At this point there is no evidence of any data being compromised. The incident has led to significant disruption to connectivity between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting all users including students and staff."
According to NUIG, access to cloud based platforms including email, MS Teams and Zoom are still available from locations off-campus, and they can be accessed on-campus through a mobile network connection only.
The university is reportedly working on restoring access as normal.
