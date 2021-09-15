President Higgins will not join Queen Elizabeth at NI centenary event
President Michael D Higgins will not attend an event with Queen Elizabeth II to mark one hundred years of partition in Northern Ireland.
According to the Irish Times, a spokesman for the president said he is "unable to attend the ceremony".
He went on to say, "The President, through his office, has already conveyed his good wishes to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. [He] has welcomed and continues to welcome any opportunities to meet with her majesty and members of her family.”
Major Christian and political leaders are expected to attend the service, which will take place in Armagh in the coming weeks.
