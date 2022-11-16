Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Mist and fog will clear most parts on Wednesday morning but may linger in a few spots into the early afternoon.
Dry for a time with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon.
Rain will spread further north on Wednesday evening.
Top temperatures of 8 to 11 Celsius.
Light to moderate south to southeast winds will gradually back northerly during the day.
On Wednesday night there will be dry and clear spells with scattered showers.
Lowest temperatures generally between 1 and 5 degrees.
Pictured at Gala Drogheda, are from left, Hussian Ammar Ali, Retailer, Ann McVeigh, who was named Louth’s Most Inspirational Person and Ray Conboy, Retail Operations Executive at Gala Retail
Bjorn, an enormous, life-size animatronic polar bear, will form the centrepiece of the countdown to Christmas at Dundalk’s Marshes Shopping Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.