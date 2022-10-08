Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

A drier day on Saturday with sunny spells and isolated light showers.
Becoming cloudier during the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.
On Saturday evening there will be a strengthening southwest wind.
Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest.
It will become breezy countrywide later with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
Adam O'Reilly of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Dundalk. (Pic: Sportsfile)
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.