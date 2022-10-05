Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Rain will clear to the northeast early tomorrow morning and the rest of the day will be cool and windy with sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers.
Some of the showers may be heavy and possibly thundery during the day, but they will gradually become lighter and more isolated towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest to westerly winds.
Wednesday night will be largely clear with occasional showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
Mainly light to moderate southwesterly winds.
