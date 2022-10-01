Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.
Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers, it may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle there for a time.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
This year’s Pure Foundation Fund Ireland winner is Senior Midwife, Mairead Martin, from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.