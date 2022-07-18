Major upgrade of sewer network in parts of Dundalk

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, is progressing a major project to upgrade and improve the sewer network at St. Helena’s in Dundalk.

The delivery of this important wastewater project will support social and economic growth, including planned housing development, and will significantly improve the capacity and operational performance of the existing sewers, benefiting local businesses and residents.

It will also safeguard the environment by reducing the risk of sewer overflows into Dundalk Harbour.

The project, which is due to begin in the oming weeks, will involve the construction of almost 1.2kms of new sewerage pipes and is part of a project to improve the capacity of the existing sewers in the area and also to enhance operational performance.

These works will involve the installation of a new rising main, beginning at St. Helena’s Terrace pumping station to the junction of Coes Road and Point Road.

The rising main at Quay St pumping station will also be replaced as part of the project.

Padraig Hanly , Regional Delivery Lead at Irish Water said:“Working with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we are delighted to announce the progression of this vital project for Dundalk.

“A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to support business and social development in the community.

“These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network and will safeguard the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

Padraig added: “We understand that the works may cause some inconvenience to commuters and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. On behalf of Irish Water, I would like and thank the people of Dundalk in advance for their support and co-operation.”

To minimise the impact on the local community, works will be delivered on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections.

Where works are underway on the public road, traffic management will be in place in the form of a stop/go traffic light system, however, emergency traffic and access for local residents will be maintained at all times.

The project, which is due to be completed in Q1 of 2023, is being delivered by GMC Utilities Group on behalf of Irish Water. Irish Water and Louth County Council said they regret any inconvenience that this essential project may cause.