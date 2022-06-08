Search

08 Jun 2022

Dundalk Institute's annual John Moore film award showcase took place recently

Dundalk Institute's annual John Moore film award showcase took place recently

Filmmaker Frankie Fenton who presented the award and the winning crew Jaroslav Jankovskij, Claire Smyth, Michael Coady, Jack Healy

08 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) hosted its most successful end of year film event ever with over 200 people in attendance.

The audience on the day included students, DkIT lecturers, family, friends and invited guests.

This annual Film Showcase of work from 3rd and 4th year students on the BA (Hons) in Film and Television Production took place in the IMC Dundalk.  

The event began with the presentation of the John Moore Film Award for 2021. 

The John Moore Film Award is awarded annually to the best short film produced by a third-year group on the BA (Hons) in Film and Television Production of John's choosing. 

John Moore is a film director based in Hollywood and known for his work on movies such as Flight of the Phoenix, Behind Enemy Lines, The Omen and A Good Day to Die Hard.

Given John’s roots in Dundalk, it is a great honour for Dundalk Institute of Technology to present the award on his behalf and we are delighted with the continued support from John in the development of our BA (Hons) in Film and Television Production degree. 

The winner of the John Moore Award 2021 was the short film 'When You Need Me'. 

This award was presented by the esteemed film maker Frankie Fenton to the winning crew who included Jaroslav Jankovskij, Claire Smyth, Michael Coady, Jack Healy, James Clegg & Raymond Sherry.

In attendance at the event was Larry Bass who is the founder and Managing Director of Shinawil Productions who are the production powerhouse behind the biggest smash hit TV shows in Ireland including Dancing with The Stars, The Voice of Ireland, The Apprentice, Dragons Den and Masterchef Ireland amongst others.

Larry Bass, MD of Shinawil said: "It was my first time, seeing DkIT graduate films, I have attended many other colleges over the years, and I have to say the standard of storytelling was high, if I can say epic in some cases for these DkIT student films."

