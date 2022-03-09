Search

10 Mar 2022

Dundalk band Pork Pie launch album in the Spirit Store Friday night

Dundalk band Pork Pie launch album in the Spirit Store Friday night

Pork Pie debut album Pterodactyl

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Mar 2022 8:31 PM

Pork Pie are set to launch their debut album in the Spirit Store on Friday night, March 11th.

The local four piece band, consisting of original members Shane Brett (Drums), Michael Laverty (Bass), Michael Stafford (Vocals and Guitar), and Peter Laverty (Lead Guitar) play contemporary alternative eclectic rock outfit, with strong elements of funk and psychedelia, playing almost exclusively original songs.

Pork Pie will take to the stage on Friday night and will be joined by Dundalk punk legends The Gakk who got Pork Pie to support them in their album ‘Take a Look Around’ launched in 2019.

Pork Pie started recording their debut album “Pterodactyl” pre covid 2020 in the Lock Up rehearsal and recording studio run by Dagan Fleming.

The album was engineered by Pete Rust and mastered by Fergal Davis and completed during the relaxation of the restrictions.

The Vinyl and CDs were printed by the Irish company ‘Rotator Records’.

The Vinyl debut album “Pterodactyl”, CDs, and t-shirts will be on sale on the night.

The t-shirts were designed and printed in Creative Spark by Pork Pie musician and artist Michael Stafford and the album was part funded by a Louth County Council arts grant.

Pork Pie have played together on and off since 2003 with other members joining the band over the years and reformed in 2018 with all four original members.

Pork Pie have gigged extensively and played multiple festivals and leading music venues in Europe, including the Spirit Store in Ireland, the Paradiso in Amsterdam, and The Dublin Castle in London.

In October 2021 the band were sponsored by the Irish Government (Department of Arts & Culture) to play an exclusive online gig at the famous Great Northern Brewery in Ireland, which was released to rave reviews in the music press.

Pork Pie's debut album “Pterodactyl” is now available on all leading platforms, CD and Vinyl, and has received excellent reviews to date.

Pork Pie is currently working with leading music industry PR, marketing and recording organisations -including High Violet PR (UK) and The Lock Up Studios (Ireland) to promote “Pterodactyl” and record new material for their second album which will be released later this year.

Tickets for Pork Pie's gig and album launch joined by The Gakk are €12 and available on www.spiritstore.ie or at the door.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media