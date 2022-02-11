Bank account used to disperse over €13,000, Dundalk court heard

A 24-year-old man whose bank account was used to disperse over €13,000 belonging to the customer of a US bank, was given a four-month sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Derek Ani formerly of Garrybawn, Dundalk but now with an address at Headingham Road, Hornchurch, East London had €800 in court having previously been given the opportunity to repay the money.

The defendant who moved to England to work as a carer, was before the court charged with stealing the money over a two-day period at Bank of Ireland, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk November 5th and 6th in 2018, and with bringing into the State the proceeds of criminal conduct on November second that year.

The court heard how the money had been transferred via ‘mule’ accounts and when the bank requested the return of the €13,171.75, it was redirected and the money which had been traced to the defendant’s account, was untraceable.

The defendant had no previous convictions and his solicitor stressed that her client had cooperated at all stages.

References from his church leader, family members and charities he’s also worked for were handed into the court.

The solicitor stressed that her client is involved in church life and the offending was out of character for him.

She added he had returned from England for every court date and was extremely embarrassed and regretful for what occurred.

However, Judge McKiernan noted only €800 was in court and the reality is somebody is out of pocket by €13,000 and she had no other option but to consider a custodial sentence.

The judge imposed a four-month sentence and at the request of the Defence, fixed recognizance for an appeal on the defendant’s own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €500 cash to be lodged.