Lisa Smith spoke about suicide bombings and was interested in "harsh end of Islam", a court has heard

An Irish Muslim woman who introduced Lisa Smith to a Dundalk mosque said the former Defence Forces member spoke about the justifications for suicide bombings and was more interested in the "harsh end of Islam", a court has heard.

Carol Karimah Duffy told the Special Criminal Court, where Ms Smith is on trial accused of membership of Islamic State, that the accused spoke of jihad or holy war and wanted to find a husband who would die 'shahid' as a Muslim martyr.

She said Ms Smith made other women in the mosque uncomfortable and some of them thought she was a "plant".

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not (NOT) guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

Ms Duffy told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that Ms Smith spoke a lot about suicide bombings, adding: "There was a lot of talk about justifying why the suicide bombs were happening... That we were being attacked so we were attacking back. It was us and them."

She said the topics that interested Ms Smith were political rather than Islamic and she also spoke a lot about polygamy.

Ms Duffy said she told Ms Smith that polygamy has benefits and downfalls.

She added: "Then there was talk of jihad and it was her version of jihad, which would have been the holy war jihad."

The witness remembered Ms Smith saying that she wanted a husband who would die as a martyr for Islam and talked about how important it is to "push your husband for shahid".

Ms Duffy explained that for some Muslims, to die as a martyr for the religion is the most honourable way for a Muslim to die.

Ms Duffy said she does not agree with suicide bombings "as a human and as a Muslim". She denied to defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that she had taught Ms Smith radical ideas regarding conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks on the United States or about the mujahideen in Afghanistan.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, at the three-judge, non-jury court.